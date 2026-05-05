Punjab CM Mann meets President Murmu in Delhi, demands 'recall' of defected MPs

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with 90 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, departed for Delhi on Tuesday morning to meet President Droupadi Murmu and demand a 'recall' of the party's seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The united front is seen as a step to counter rumours of internal rift.

The cavalcade comprised of Z-plus security cover of Chief Minister Mann. The buses of the MLAs are part of the official cavalcade of the CM preserving both symbolism and security, said a party leader.

The MLAs and ministers carried placards with slogans like 'Punjab’s traitors' and 'Punjab Mann De Naal', as well as photographs of the seven MPs who defected.

CM Mann met the President while the MLAs waited outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later, they will go to Kapurthala House, where the AAP leadership has planned a lunch for them. This gathering will be politically significant to underline unity as all the MLAs will be together and it will foster bonhomie, said sources.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Six of the seven MPs who left AAP were from Punjab.

Recently, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan officially accepted the merger of the MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.