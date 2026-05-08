Didi’s refusal to quit rendered infructuous as West Bengal House dissolved

KOLKATA: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday issued an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, whose term expired the same day, after outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to resign following her Trinamool Congress party’s drubbing in the state assembly elections, results of which were declared on May 4.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal with effect from the 7th of May 2026,” the order read.

The current assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.

The dissolution brought the constitutional stand-off that had gripped the state since Monday to a meek end.

In another development, West Bengal police on Thursday recovered one of the two motorbikes used in the murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath near a tea shop in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. Police are examining CCTV footage. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the murder.

Union home minister Amit Shah is reaching Kolkata on Friday in his role as observer of the BJP legislature party’f first meeting to elect its leader. The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister is slated for Saturday at the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground.

All about Art 174(2b) used in WB

Under Article 174 (2b) of the Constitution, the governor of a state may dissolve the Legislative Assembly. This power is a crucial aspect of the Governor’s responsibility, and comes into play when the govt’s tenure ends or it no longer holds majority