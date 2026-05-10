'Need of the hour': PM Modi urges citizens to use petro products with restraint

Amid rising concerns over a global economic crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to use petro products with restraint, stressing that it is the "need of the hour."

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Modi said that the imported petro products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

"...today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war," he said.

Observing that, over the past few years, India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power, he said, unprecedented work has been done in ethanol blending in petrol.

First, the government is focused on 100 per cent LPG coverage, and now, it is focused on the supply of piped gas economically.

The government is also promoting a CNG-based system.

Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world, he said.

The prime minister was addressing the gathering during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana.

PM Modi's comments came as speculations are rife that there will be an increase in fuel prices in the country. Earlier this month, days after Assembly elections concluded in several key states, prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 933 per cylinder, sparking widespread criticism from opposition parties.