J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses several issues concerning UT

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, where the CM is expected to have reiterated the demand for an expedited restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, among other issues.

Before leaving for the national capital, CM Abdullah said he would raise the long-pending demand for the restoration of statehood, along with other issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

"I wish we could have got our statehood after one meeting with the home minister. If that was the case, we would have got it a long time ago. But yes, I will raise statehood, business rules and other issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting," the CM told reporters.

Abdullah also said that there was "nothing wrong" in giving telecom powers to the lieutenant governor (LG) during public safety events, as he holds the charge of security and law and order.

"This is the right thing. These powers should be with the lieutenant governor. This is not against the business rules or the reorganisation act," the chief minister told reporters.