Lack of motorable road forces Jharkhand villagers to carry sick woman on cot to reach main road

RANCHI: The absence of a motorable road compelled Jharkhand villagers to carry a 55-year-old ailing woman on a cot for two kilometres to reach the main road in Saraikela-Kharsawan District on Sunday.

According to reports, 55-year-old Bazar Devi, a resident of Turu tola of Gengerda village, under Chandil Block, had been suffering from illness for the past few days.

Her condition deteriorated on Sunday, prompting urgent efforts to transfer her for medical treatment.

However, the absence of a proper road connecting the village made it impossible for an ambulance or any vehicle to reach the area.

In the face of these challenges, family members and villagers converted a cot into a makeshift stretcher and carried her on their shoulders for nearly two kilometres through rough and uneven terrain to ensure she could receive medical care.

After an arduous struggle, the villagers finally managed to transport the patient to the main road at Matkomtorang.