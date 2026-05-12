Himanta Sarma takes oath as for Assam CM for second consecutive term, four MLAs sworn in as ministers

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, marking the formation of the NDA government in the state for the third straight time.

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, attended the swearing-in ceremony along with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin.

The NDA secured a record 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with the BJP winning 82 constituencies. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland Peoples' Front, bagged 10 seats each.

(With inputs from PTI)