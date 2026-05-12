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Himanta Sarma takes oath as for Assam CM for second consecutive term, four MLAs sworn in as ministers

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, state Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, state Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.Photo | PTI
TNIE online desk
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Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, marking the formation of the NDA government in the state for the third straight time.

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, attended the swearing-in ceremony along with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin.

The NDA secured a record 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with the BJP winning 82 constituencies. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland Peoples' Front, bagged 10 seats each.

(With inputs from PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, state Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, at Khanapara in Guwahati, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
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PM Modi
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma