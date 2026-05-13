Whodunit! ‘Guess Paper’ out before exam

JAIPUR: With the country’s largest medical entrance examination, NEET UG 2026, being scrapped, crucial details are emerging in Rajasthan about the question paper leak. Before the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3, a 150-page document titled “Guess Paper” was allegedly circulated among students in Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts. The document reportedly contained 410 questions, of which 135 have exactly matched the actual examination paper.

According to sources in the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police, there were similarities in the sequence of options, language, punctuation marks, and even commas, and full stops. The SOG has so far detained 15 people in the case, including Manish Yadav from Jaipur and Rakesh Mandawaria from Sikar.

Sources indicate that more prominent names could emerge as the probe deepens. Yadav is said to be the mastermind of the operation in Rajasthan. Mandawaria, on the other hand, operates an office under the name R K Consultancy.

Sources say the Rajasthan Police compared the alleged “Guess Paper” with the NEET question paper. They found that all 90 Biology questions and all 45 Chemistry questions matched the ones given in the “Guess Paper”