NEET UG paper leak case: All five arrested accused produced before Delhi court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the question paper leak and alleged irregularities in the 2026 NEET-UG examination, produced all five arrested accused before a Delhi court on Thursday.

The accused were produced before the CBI Special Judge Ajay Gupta after they were taken into custody from different states over their alleged involvement in the case.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.

Khairnar (30) was taken to Delhi by the agency after the agency got his two-day transit remand from Mumbai.

A resident of Nandgaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Khairnar was allegedly involved in the leak of the exam.