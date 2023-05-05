Home Nation Northeast

Situation in violence-hit Manipur under control now, says Indian Army

Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians from all communities from affected areas carried on throughout the night and flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway.

ManipurViolence

People from Manipur stage a protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur, at Manipuri Rajbari in Guwahati, Assam on May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

IMPHAL: Following the violence in the northeastern state, the Indian Army on Friday said that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army stated.

"Induction commenced on the night of May 4 and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," said Indian Army.

EXPLAINER: How demand for inclusion of Meiteis in ST list snowballed into violence in Manipur

Earlier, the Northeast Frontier Railways cancelled all Manipur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the Northeastern state.

The Indian Army also urged the citizens to rely only on content from official and verified sources.

This comes after the Indian Army cautioned about several fake videos on the security situation in Manipur being circulated.

"Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

Earlier on May 4, internet services were suspended in the state amid tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states over violence in the northeastern state.

Shah also spoke with the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states of Manipur.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

