Re-polling in Manipur peaceful, EC orders re-polling in eight Arunachal polling stations

Guwahati: Re-polling in 11 polling stations in Manipur passed off peacefully on Monday even as the Election Commission ordered re-polling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Brisk polling was recorded in the 11 polling stations falling under the Inner Manipur seat in the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley. Seven are under Imphal East and four are under Imphal West districts. The polling passed off peacefully.

A voter turnout of 73.05 per cent was recorded till 3 pm, the state’s election department said.

A large number of voters went out to cast their votes after the authorities had deployed adequate security personnel to the polling stations.

Imphal East District Magistrate and Returning Officer Khumanthem Diana Devi said voting in the district was peaceful.