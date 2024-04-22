Re-polling in Manipur peaceful, EC orders re-polling in eight Arunachal polling stations

Guwahati: Re-polling in 11 polling stations in Manipur passed off peacefully on Monday even as the Election Commission ordered re-polling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh.
Brisk polling was recorded in the 11 polling stations falling under the Inner Manipur seat in the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley. Seven are under Imphal East and four are under Imphal West districts. The polling passed off peacefully.
A voter turnout of 73.05 per cent was recorded till 3 pm, the state’s election department said.
A large number of voters went out to cast their votes after the authorities had deployed adequate security personnel to the polling stations.
Imphal East District Magistrate and Returning Officer Khumanthem Diana Devi said voting in the district was peaceful.
“The voters are feeling safe and secure. They are happy that the EC has given this chance to them to cast their vote again. Adequate security arrangements were kept in place to make the voters feel safe and secure and the (election) process transparent and fair,” she told journalists when polling was underway.
During polling in the first phase on April 19, several incidents of gunfire, intimidations, destruction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and alleged booth capturing by the armed miscreants were reported from the Imphal Valley.
Opposition Congress had demanded re-polling in 47 polling stations – 36 under the Inner Manipur and 11 under the Outer Manipur seats. The EC, however, ordered re-polling in the 11 polling stations.
The Outer Manipur seat partially went to polls on April 19. It has 28 Assembly segments and 15 went to polls. Polling in the remaining 13 will be held on April 26.
Meanwhile, the EC ordered re-polling in the eight polling stations in Arunachal following violence and damage to EVMs during polling in the first phase.
Re-polling will be held at the polling stations – Sario in East Kameng district, Longte Loth in Kurung Kumey district, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi in Upper Subansiri district and Bogne and Molom in Siang district.
Simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in the state on April 19.