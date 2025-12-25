India and Bangladesh: United by blood, divided by politics

Air travel out of Kolkata begins with time travel. Your cab drives to the airport down VIP Road, so named because when it was built in 1961, only VIPs could fly. Like many features of Kolkata, the airport is named after Netaji, but authentic natives still call it Dum Dum, which is the name of the area. Nearby was the Dum Dum Ordnance Factory, where a Raj official invented the dumdum bullet in 1890, which helped win many colonial wars until it was banned under the Hague Convention. The rumour that British cartridges were greased with forbidden fats, which triggered the rising of 1857, could also have begun here.

The last sign of history as your cab turns towards the airport is one which says that had you carried on straight, you would have been on Jessore Road. It is part of the Grand Trunk Road, which has been on official records from the 12th century. In 1971, Indian troops and armour went down Jessore Road to liberate Bangladesh, and there began a history of awkwardness, unease and loaded silences that have marked relations between the two countries. And now, it isn’t silent any more. It’s loud, angry and destructive.

Earlier, Bangladesh was often reticent about India’s role in the liberation war. The conflict was inevitable because in 1947, Pakistan was created with an imbalance—West Pakistan, which mostly spoke Urdu and Punjabi, wielded political power, but the Bengalis in the east had the majority of voters. Plus, the Bengali majority resented the imposition of Urdu, and the Bengali Language Movement began in the 1950s. The tipping point was the 1970 general election, in which Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League, based in East Pakistan, won an absolute majority. West Pakistan was reluctant to surrender power and unrest broke out in the east, where the majority embraced their linguistic identity as Bangla-speakers, rejecting the Islamic identity on which Pakistan had been created.