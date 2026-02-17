Social media and the battle for young minds

“Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment and he betrays you instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

Edmund Burke, Speech to the Electors of Bristol, November 3, 1774



The case of the suspected suicide of the Ghaziabad sisters and many recent incidents abroad compel one to sit up and think about some restrictive measures on the use of social media. True that banning anything, from books to websites, films to theatre performances, may not be a very good idea in a democratic system per se.

But democracy is not just about popularity, public opinion and market trends, as pointed out by thinkers-politicians like Edmund Burke. It is also about protecting the interests of the people despite their grave ignorance. Also, the emerging powers of new technologies are proving to be not just disruptive but also invasive of privacy and personal spaces of individuals, many of them gullible and ignorant.

If one examines the strengths and limitations of social media bans or restrictions imposed on schoolchildren in countries like Australia, it yields valuable insights. One thing is very clear. In the absence of any other practicable and effective measure, restricting kids’ easy access to all social media is increasingly popular. Over 77 percent of Australians have supported the restrictions promulgated since late last year. A survey found that globally, 65 percent of people support banning children under 14 from using social media.