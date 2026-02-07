Days after Ghaziabad suicide, 12-year-old boy ends life by allegedly jumping from 6th-floor apartment in Thane

Days after the shocking alleged suicide of three girls in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a similar incident involving a 12-year-old boy was reported from Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday.

According to PTI news agency, citing police, the 12-year-old boy ended his life by jumping from the window of his 6th-floor apartment in a high-rise building in Thane city's Wagle Estate area.

Residents rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR). No suicide note was found at the scene, and we are yet to ascertain the motive," an official from the Wagle Estate division said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the housing complex and checking the boy's mobile phone and other devices for any signs of distress, he added.

The incident came just days after three teenagers --aged 12, 14 and 16-- ended their life jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday.