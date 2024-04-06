The curse of water crisis in urban India

You could call it a short-lived episode of schadenfreude. Last week P Rajeeve, Kerala’s minister for industries and law, wooed IT companies in Bengaluru, which is reeling under water shortage, to shift to Kerala. He pointed out that Kerala has “44 rivers, big and small” and that “water is no issue at all”. Predictably, the serenade grabbed headlines.

The audacity fizzled out soon enough as reality—the gap between the demand and supply of water in Kerala—came knocking and surfaced in news reports. In fact, within three days of the minister’s claim, headlines screaming ‘Bangalore days in Kochi’ appeared and residents in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram agitated about dry taps.

There is scarcely any city where Indians are not confronted by water shortage and the tyranny of the tanker mafia. Google ‘water cut’ and check the list of cities that have ongoing water cuts or are announcing them. In Mumbai, residents have normalised declared and undeclared water cuts. Pune, a rising hub for start-ups, is facing a baffling phenomenon—the expansion of construction amid neglect of water availability. Add Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow. It makes you wonder if the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act needs to be amended to include a guarantee for provision of water.

Mind you, these cities are powering the India Story. At a political level, nearly 100 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies are urban in character, yet the water crisis is not audible in political rhetoric. In my 2012 book Accidental India, I described water as a silent crisis awaiting resolution. Indeed the Niti Aayog in its 2018 report observed “21 major cities are expected to reach zero ground water levels affecting access for over 100 million people”. My 2020 book, The Gated Republic, documented the extent of the crisis, the interplay of public failures and private solutions and chronicled the migration away from government provision to pay-to-use services. Ironically, even gated communities are now haunted.