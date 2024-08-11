Protecting minorities in the neighbourhood

August 5 marks the sudden overthrow of the elected Awami League government in Bangladesh. A swift resignation, followed by the unceremonious fleeing of former PM Sheikh Hasina to India. Since then, Bangladesh has been on the minds of many thinking—and some unthinking—Indians. Several analyses, replete with conspiracy theories, have been bandied about.

Is this a US-engineered regime change? Is the head of the caretaker government, Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus, a US stooge? Is there a hidden Chinese hand in the coup? Or should the credit—or blame—go to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, operating out of London and within Bangladesh?

Or was it Bangladesh’s Jammat-i-Islami, the radical Islamist organisation with dreaded student wing ‘Chhatra Shibir’, the ones who upturned Hasina’s tottering government? Or, contrarily, if not in addition to the above, was this actually a student-led popular uprising against a ‘dictatorial’ regime? And what about the role of our own Research and Analysis Wing? How did they help safeguard our interests?