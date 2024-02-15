Meagre funds and red tape hobble Indian science

The remarkable global growth of science during the 20th century was accomplished primarily by the gradual scaling up of government funding. Some countries have stayed the course into this century. But in India, direct funding for basic research has remained at a low of 0.6-0.8 per cent of GDP over the last decade, much lower than that of other BRICS nations. India’s total expenditure on R&D has, in fact, fallen from 0.82 percent to 0.64 percent of the GDP between 2005 and 2023.

Over the last few years, there has been a steady drop in fund allocation to the agencies such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Indian Council of Medical Research. This trend of under-funding is reflected in the low proportion of qualified researchers available in India—255 researchers per million people in 2017, in contrast to 8,342 per million in Israel, 7,597 in Sweden and 7,498 in South Korea.

Over the past decade, the number of universities jumped from 752 to 1,016. More Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research were set up. This increase in the number of institutes does not correlate with the science budget. This mismatch is more acute now with only seven out of 100 project proposals, on an average, getting funded. Even for the approved projects, the budget gets sharply pared by the finance bureaucracy.