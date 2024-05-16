Summer of discontent in the Hindi heartland

If there is one striking difference between the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it’s the lack of a wave - be it a Modi wave, NDA wave, INDIA wave or even a Mandir wave.

With the hyper-nationalist fervour in 2019 after the Pulwama blasts and Balakot air strikes, several voters clearly stated that the BJP candidate didn't matter and that their vote for the party was essentially one for Modi. This time, in the absence of a national narrative, local candidates and local issues are playing a role in determining voter choices in Uttar Pradesh. The 'Modi factor' isn’t strong enough for them to vote for a disapproving candidate.

So far, the team and I have travelled to 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh that have voted in the first four phases - from west UP's Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bijnor, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana and Muzaffarnagar towards Etawah, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Kannauj, Badayun, Mainpuri and Hathras.

We identified influential communities in each constituency and visited villages and townships where these communities have a strong presence to understand how voters are thinking, the issues determining their votes and if and why their voting preferences have changed since 2019. On average, we covered at least two Vidhan Sabha areas in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

One of the most prominent issues across castes was the agrarian crisis. Even those of the Brahmin community who praised Modi as 'king' and were supporting BJP consistently spoke about their struggles as farmers. One of the specific issues all farmers faced was the menace of the stray cattle that destroyed crops in the fields.