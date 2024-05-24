Universal basic income: Idea whose time has come

But income guarantees like Mahalakshmi can devalue religious identity, which is why the PM reacted viscerally to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘khatakhat’, which expresses the speed and regularity with which the Congress promises to deliver guaranteed incomes. It was a juvenile jibe, unfit for a PM to utter, and it exposes his frustration. Having failed for years to create jobs, which was an election promise—the deficit is increasing by about 5 million every year, former Reserve Bank governor D Subbarao has estimated—the BJP is frustrated. It has no excuse to oppose income guarantees.

Towards the end of the campaign, the BJP leadership fell back on its DNA: Muslim-bashing and fear-mongering about asset redistribution. That’s a U-turn from what the PM usually asks to be judged—vikas and vishwaguru weightiness.

It took the Election Commission a month to tell Modi that the vilification of Muslims wasn’t OK, after the PM went on a long campaign, describing them as prolifically fertile “infiltrators”. After years of vituperation, such terms and the values they express have become normalised.

This is what makes the 2024 election deathly boring—no matter who wins, the air quality may not change for a long time. If people remain divided and the discourse is coarse, and if institutions fail to protect their independence, the outcome would be a mere statistic. GDP growth would remain another statistic reflecting the monopolistic rise of a tiny minority, while fortunes of the overwhelming majority slide.