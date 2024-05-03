Why just Mahalakshmis? A job scheme to guarantee Rs 1 lakh a year for every poor family

This year's Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha had promises which the party leaders have termed "revolutionary". As the election gets set to move into the third phase, many of these promises are now being discussed and analysed with a greater degree of interest.

One of the big promises under the spotlight currently is the Congress plan to roll out a Mahalakshmi scheme providing Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.

The poor will be identified among the families at the bottom of the income pyramid. The amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household. The scheme will be rolled out in stages and reviewed every year to assess the number of beneficiary families and its impact on alleviating poverty.

Before I discuss the merits of this scheme, let me underline that my support to the INDIA Alliance is based on the existential threat that we face today in this country in the form of a polarising politics of hate and bigotry as well as a slow undermining the values of our Constitution. We need to preserve and protect both the country and its Constitution, which ensures equal treatment to all its citizens.

Having said that, voters also look at the manifestoes of the main political parties. In that sense, the manifesto of the Congress Party deserves serious scrutiny. The above proposal is one that could have a long-term consequence for the welfare of the poorer sections in the country.

I am, however, opposed to any kind of unconditional universal basic income transfer in a poor country like India. The reasons are: (1) Such a scheme doesn't respect the dignity of the poor, and (2) it runs away from the primary obligation of a government in a developing country to ensure access to gainful employment to the poor.

My preference instead is for creating public employment when there is surplus labour in the economy. But, this is not enough, as the working poor are a significant segment of the workers in India. They get less than a recommended national minimum wage necessary for the subsistence of a family. How then can a public employment scheme help address this?

I would suggest revitalising the MG-NREGA Scheme by making it at least 100 days of employment per person instead of per household. This will ensure around 160 days of employment for a family of rural labourers. Currently, the average number of days of employment has been hovering at around 50 days. An addition of 110 days per family will mean Rs 50,160 per year at a national minimum wage of Rs 456 per day.

Besides this, in order to address the problem in the urban areas a National Public Employment Guarantee Schene advocated earlier by many should be initiated.

The national minimum wage should be equal to the recommended national minimum wage of Rs 375 per day (in 2017-18 prices) put forward by the Satpathy Committee, whose report was summarily dismissed by the current regime although they had appointed the Commission!