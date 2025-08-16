Don’t make dogs pay for human inefficiency

It’s an impractical idea, not to mention inhumane and cruel. If dogs are rounded up and stuffed in cages, they would fight and be subjected to great cruelty, even killing. A TV analyst suggested the dogs should be rounded up and sent to the forests in the Aravalli hills around Delhi. Does he not know that they will form feral packs? And a pack of feral dogs can bring down a tiger, not to mention several humans.

The ABC rules came into force after its successful implementation by NGOs in Chennai, Jaipur and Kalimpong in 2010. Rabies cases came to zero and dog bite cases came down drastically by 2021. But municipalities were either lethargic or too corrupt to continue ABC seriously. Meanwhile, Covid stopped all public activity. So ‘community feeders’ stepped in to feed the hungry dogs, as there were roadside stalls or such to feed them.

However, when the lockdown was lifted, the community feeders kept feeding, but few took responsibility for their dogs. Many did not sterilise, immunise or check their packs for diseases. They kept feeding, the dogs kept mating and giving birth to puppies that were dumped in shelters or grew up roaming the streets. Meanwhile, the municipalities did not bother to perform their legal obligation of sterilising and vaccinating the street dogs. If they did, the dogs picked up in one area would be let loose elsewhere, leaving frightened and angry dogs attacking each other and passersby. The ABC rules specify that they must be released in the area where they were picked up, but few municipalities cared to observe the rule.