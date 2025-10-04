TJS, that legend down the corridor

There are journalists, and then there are journalists who get that rare prefix, ‘legendary’. TJS George belonged to this second order, an endangered tribe these days. Its list of card-holding members got rarer still when the man passed away today, at age 97.

Behind him trails a career in letters that has spanned about as long as the life of the Indian republic, and as varied. From his erudition in Carnatic music that birthed a book on MS Subbulakshmi, and others on VK Krishna Menon as well as Nargis, it also contained landmarks in good old-fashioned print journalism, such as being the founding editor of Asiaweek in Hong Kong back in the 1970s—an act of pan-Asia ecumenism that would have resonated well today.