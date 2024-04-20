For Congress, minimum is maximum now

“All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.”

- Mark Twain

Twain should know. He was a professional gambler on a Mississippi steamboat he captained, and tried to invent a children's game which he was confident would make him rich. The 139-year-old Congress is still a children’s game—of two siblings who claimed their superiority with the supreme confidence that only true ignorance can sustain. This genetic flaw in the party’s political DNA has caused a mutation in its legacy and stature, thanks to a Triple Gandhi Whammy.

Now, the Grand Old Party sports a new philosophy: minimum is the new maximum. Its new electoral algorithm is ‘fighting for less with confidence and score a better strike rate’. For the first time, the Congress is fielding less than 330 candidates for the Lok Sabha. Has the party conceded its inability to win a majority on its own in this election? Although the first round of filing affidavits ended last week, the Congress is yet to announce all its candidates despite having released 20-odd lists. Its new strategy of naming candidates in easy, politically correct tranches stems from the fact that the party has got the memo: it is no more a pan-India player.

Today, its genome has been corrupted by dynasty, defeats, defections and denial. The consequence is a talent famine, and organisational paralysis and ideological infirmity. Until a few decades ago, there were more than 25 aspirants per Lok Sabha seat who wanted a place on the Congress list. Now it cannot find even one winnable individual in 200-plus constituencies. It is incredibly ignorant of the deadly depletion of its social and political equity.