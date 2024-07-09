IOA must present a united front now

Yet, one thing is threatening to shift the focus away. After much delay and parley, the organisers announced Gagan Narang as chef de mission on Monday, long after M C Mary Kom stepped down in April. They have aptly chosen one Olympic medallist to replace another. But with only about two weeks remaining, the IOA members seem to be divided. As of Tuesday, the executive committee was still not aligned with the IOA president, P T Usha, over the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer.

Meanwhile, the CEO’s appointment has been endorsed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and he has been attending meetings with the sports ministry and SAI. Though the new sports minister had shown serious intent to end the stalemate, a lasting solution still seems far away. In a symbolic gesture, the minister even went to the IOA Bhawan right after assuming office. At best, there could be a truce before the Games.

This might severely impact the 2036 Olympic Games bid talks that India is planning with the IOC during the Games. A united house is a must for a strong bid and the IOC has already pointed this out. The IOA must be cautious and put the interest of the athletes first. Perhaps it is time for all members to come together for the Olympics. After all, the Games and the athletes’ interests should take precedence.