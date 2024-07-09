IOA must present a united front now

As things stand, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) seems to have two faces—and one of them is not good. Let us turn our attention to the good first. There have been quite a few groundbreaking decisions taken by the IOA to make the Paris Olympics a comfortable one for the athletes. They have assembled a 13-member medical team for the first time to attend to the athletes’ needs. There will be a sleep therapist, a psychologist and nutritionists, too.
The medical room will be operational 24x7. The organisers have managed a few commercial deals as well. The IOA will be taking care of the support staff accommodated outside the Games Village. The IOA has also looked into requests to accommodate personal coaches. The ikat-inspired ceremonial kit for the opening has been designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Overall, with help from the sports ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the preparation has been quite robust and smooth.
Yet, one thing is threatening to shift the focus away. After much delay and parley, the organisers announced Gagan Narang as chef de mission on Monday, long after M C Mary Kom stepped down in April. They have aptly chosen one Olympic medallist to replace another. But with only about two weeks remaining, the IOA members seem to be divided. As of Tuesday, the executive committee was still not aligned with the IOA president, P T Usha, over the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer.
Meanwhile, the CEO’s appointment has been endorsed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and he has been attending meetings with the sports ministry and SAI. Though the new sports minister had shown serious intent to end the stalemate, a lasting solution still seems far away. In a symbolic gesture, the minister even went to the IOA Bhawan right after assuming office. At best, there could be a truce before the Games.
This might severely impact the 2036 Olympic Games bid talks that India is planning with the IOC during the Games. A united house is a must for a strong bid and the IOC has already pointed this out. The IOA must be cautious and put the interest of the athletes first. Perhaps it is time for all members to come together for the Olympics. After all, the Games and the athletes’ interests should take precedence.