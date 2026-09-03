From fighter pilot to Ram Mandir CEO: Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra takes on a new role

LUCKNOW: From flying fighter aircraft and testing combat systems to commanding the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra has taken on an entirely different responsibility: managing the affairs of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Mishra as its first full-time chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the temple trust, which is moving from the construction phase towards managing the day-to-day functioning of one of India’s biggest religious institutions. It also comes amid scrutiny over the handling of temple donations.

Who is Jeetendra Mishra?

Mishra is a highly experienced former Indian Air Force officer who served for more than 38 years. He was commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream on December 6, 1986, and retired on April 30, 2026, after serving as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

The Ministry of Defence’s official profile describes him as a fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot with more than 3,000 hours of flying experience.

His professional training included the National Defence Academy in Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru, the Air Command and Staff College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

A career built around fighter operations and testing

Mishra’s career was not limited to conventional command assignments. He commanded a fighter squadron, served as the chief test pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), and was Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases.

He also held several important appointments at Air Headquarters, including Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group, Principal Director (ASR) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects).

Before taking charge of the Western Air Command, he served as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). The position gave him experience in joint planning and coordination involving India’s three armed forces.