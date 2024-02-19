No Kohli, no problem: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads charge of bright new India

RAJKOT: Talented young batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were hailed Monday as the future of Indian cricket after they led their team to a monumental Test victory over England.

The left-handed Jaiswal, hit an unbeaten 214 and put on a destructive 172-run partnership with debutant Sarfaraz to set up India's 434-run win in Rajkot on Sunday.

There had been fears for India's inexperienced batting line-up with former captain Virat Kohli out for the series for undisclosed personal reasons and KL Rahul injured.

Already missing destructive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is still not quite ready to return after being hurt in a car crash in December 2022, it meant four of India's top five had just 33 Test caps between them.

But the new batsmen more than rose to the challenge, with the 22-year-old Jaiswal scoring a double century in Rajkot for the second match in a row and Sarfaraz, aged 26, making 62 and 68 on his first Test outing.

"Double hundred. Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England," cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly twitter.