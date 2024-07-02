High stakes for Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh in Superbet showdown

BUCHAREST: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will look to sharpen his game after squandering winning opportunities when he takes on last-placed Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic Chess tournament.

While Praggnanandhaa has not been at his best in better positions, World Championship challenger D Gukesh has survived pretty well despite living dangerously in a couple of games in the tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

With five rounds gone and just four more to come, the two Indians, with three points apiece, are within striking distance of the tournament leader Fabiano Caruana of the United States, who is on 3.5 points.

Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, and American Wesley So share the fourth spot on 2.5 points each, a half point ahead of Dutchman Anish Giri and Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Bogdan-Daniel is at the bottom of the table with 1.5 points.