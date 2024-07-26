Paris Olympics begins with ambitious, sprawling opening ceremony on the River Seine

The six kilometer parade began from Austerlitz bridge and 85 boats carried more than 6800 athletes from 205 nations and one Refugee Olympic team, with a good number of them skipping the incredible show due to their competitions on Saturday.

The Indian contingent is being led by two flag-bearers -- two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal.

The French organisers have promised an unforgettable spectacle, overcoming unprecedented logistical and security challenges to make an entire city the venue of the ceremony.

India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the sporting spectacle.

The organisers have claimed that the ceremony will be the biggest in Games history with more than 300,000 people watching on the banks of the Seine and billions tuned in on television.

This is the third time Paris is hosting the Olympics after 1900 and 1924.