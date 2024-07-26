Paris Olympics off to rough start, with sabotaged trains and weather dampening mood before opening

PARIS: The Paris Olympics were getting off to a rough start Friday, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network and cloudy skies, with rain forecast, over the French capital ahead of its sprawling, audacious opening ceremony.

On a day of utmost importance for France and its capital, with dozens of heads of state and government in town for the Olympic opening and a global audience topping 1 billion expected to tune in, authorities were scrambling to deal with widespread rail disruptions caused by what they described as coordinated overnight sabotage of high-speed train lines.

Overcast skies over Paris further dampened the mood.

Together, travel chaos in Paris train stations and the drizzly weather underscored potential vulnerabilities of the host city's bold decisions to break with Olympic traditions and stage an opening ceremony like no other.

By turning the whole of central Paris into a giant open-air theater for the ceremony that starts at 7:30 p.m., Paris organizers have bigger crowds to transport, organize and safeguard than would have been the case if they'd followed the example of previous Olympic host cities that opened in stadiums.