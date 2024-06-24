India secures Olympic archery team quotas for Paris 2024

NEW DELHI: India has secured men's and women's team quotas in archery for this year's Paris Olympics based on the World Archery rankings updated on Monday.

India topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in both men's and women's sections to seal their team quotas. Consequently, India will be eligible to compete in all five medal events in Paris - men's and women's teams, individual, and mixed categories.

In the men's section, India and China made the cut, while in the women's section, Indonesia was the second nation to secure the team Olympic quota. The team events will feature 12 sides in each section, while five teams will compete in the mixed competitions.