England star Harry Brook out of IPL after grandmother's death

LONDON: England batsman Harry Brook has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League following the death of his grandmother.

Brook pulled out of England's recent Test tour in India in January, citing personal reasons.

The 25-year-old has now revealed the reason was because his grandmother "was ill and didn't have long left".

Brook on Wednesday confirmed he will not be joining up with Delhi Capitals, who paid £380,000 ($486,000) to sign him in December.

"I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL," he wrote on Instagram.