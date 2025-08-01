FIFTH TEST: Moving Day at the Oval

LONDON: During England’s first innings early on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test here at the Oval, it was looking India pacers were operating on an altogether different surface. The wicket, which made the ball talk when the English pacers were bowling, seemingly has gone on sleep mode. The duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett might have pressed the button with their explosive opening partnership that dismantled India pace attack.

They lost Duckett (38-ball 43) but England were cruising at 109/1 after 16 overs at lunch. Post-break session saw them lose wickets of Crawley (64 off 57) and captain Ollie Pope inside 10 overs but the hosts were still in control when drinks were taken after 30 overs. They were well placed at 161/3 with ever-reliable Joe Root and quick scorer Harry Brook unbeaten on 16 and 7 runs, respectively.

It all changed thereafter as India’s workhorse Siraj, who was leading the pace attack in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and had already picked Pope’s wicket, gave England two jolts inside five overs to push them on the backfoot. The first one was huge as the Hyderabad pacer made one ball to nip back in using scrambled seam. It hit Root’s front pad and the on-field umpire adjudged him LBW. Root reviewed the decision but the ball was hitting the top of leg stump. England were only 49 runs shy of India’s first innings total when they lost Root. With Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, who love to take on the bowlers and score at a brisk pace, at the crease, England needed only a few more overs to surpass India’s total and then look to build a sizeable lead.