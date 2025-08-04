India in England: After 25 days of toil, its even-stevens

The pacer almost had Gus Atkinson the next delivery but the catch fell short of second slip fielder KL Rahul. Smith's wicket infused new confidence not only in the team but the Indian supporters, who thronged the venue to cheer for their team, albeit for an hour. They followed every step Siraj took during his run up and let out huge oohs and aahs whenever the pacer had a go at the batter with his incisive line and length. Such was Siraj's impact that every ball he bowled became an event. Every time he ran into bowl, Indian fans were expecting a wicket and he obliged as he sent back Jamie Overton the next over reducing England to 354/4, still 20 runs away from the target.

India looked out of the contest on Day 4 afternoon when Harry Brook and Joe Root were going hammer and tongs. The duo added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to push India to the wall. But Shubman Gill and Co never lost hope and staged one of the most remarkable comebacks in Test history. "What we did this morning kind of summarizes what this team is all about. 70 odd runs, 7 wickets in hand. The way Brook and Root were going, not many teams in the world would have given themselves a chance. But this team believes that whenever we have some kind of an opening, we can make that, we can get through that opening," captain Gill told journalists after the match.

Gill complimented Siraj and said having a bowler like him makes captain's job easy. "And that's what we were talking about once Brook was out and then we got early wicket of Bethel, that this is our opening. One more wicket from here, and you never know, it's cricket, still 70 odd runs on Day 4, on that kind of a wicket, or even 50 runs, they would be under pressure. But when you've got bowlers like him bowling, it makes your job as a captain very easy. You're just standing out there and you just want to appreciate their bowling," he said.