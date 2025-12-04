People will say so many things, if you want to do something, do it: WC Winner Sree Charani

BENGALURU: At 21, NR Sree Charani has already lived a dream most young cricketers barely dare to imagine. From practising on dusty mud pitches in Erramalle village, Kadapa during the COVID lockdowns to lifting the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup for India — her rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“I used to visualize before every match,” she smiles, recalling India’s historic 2025 World Cup win. “I kept thinking India should win by 53 runs and that day we actually won by 52 (against South Africa in the final). The first thing running in my mind was a mix of relief and happiness… like I had done something truly special. It’s a feeling I can’t fully express.”

Things only got better for Sree Charani as she was once again signed by Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Women's Premier League auction for `1.3 crore. To say that her life has completely changed would not be an understatement. But Charani insists the turning point was much earlier. “The biggest turning point was the WPL. If I hadn’t performed well there, I don’t think I would be where I am today,” she says. Her rapid rise began with seniors like Jess Jonassen and Meg Lanning who helped refine her stump-line accuracy. “Before that, I wasn’t consistent. Jess and Meg used to tell me just one thing, trust your strengths and bowl to the right line and field. They always reminded me my rhythm was good… just don’t leave that,” she added.

