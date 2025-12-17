At Alpine SG Pipers, a great team comes with a caveat — three players bound for the Candidates in 2026

Giri calls it 'poker'. "It's a very interesting dynamic," the Dutch GM said. "We discuss things, so we sort of exchange information. But it's like poker. You both show one card each and it's like 'I know that he knows that I know the situation, right?' Like, if I tell them something about some line, they are may be thinking why is he revealing this to me? And with both Pragg and Fabi... we all like to prepare very hard.

"It's not that you are dropping hints to try and confuse them them but it's also like you are really interested to... it's such a rare opportunity to talk to someone who's so much like you, you know? For example, my coaches, we think we can talk about the same coaches but they are like not exactly like me, besides their levels are a bit lower and they are not in this position (of qualifying for the Candidates). You sort of want to talk about it (your Candidates prep with the other two) but you can only talk so much. You can't but yet you want to. We have this weird conversation dance where you are trying to tread."

Hoes does Caruana see this team? "I don't think it's inconvenient but maybe we can share a little bit less," the US GM said. "I can't exactly what openings I'm working on and they also can't say what openings they are working on because you never know. It may not be important but you still want to keep things a little bit close to your chest." On Wednesday, the trio drew all their games against Fyers American Gambits but the team still won thanks to two wins from Nino Batsiashvili and Leon Mendonca.

"It's remarkable that we have this team," Giri said. Till the end of the tournament, the trio, may, knowingly or unknowingly, watch what they say. Their other focus, though, as Pragg said, will be on winning the league.