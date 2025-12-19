Ahead of T20 World Cup squad selection, SKY falls again

However, he fell flat on what is likely to be his penultimate bilateral T20I series as captain, continuing the poor run of form. From averaging 45.55 and striking at 171.55 till the end of 2023, Yadav's career average has dropped to 35.29 as of Friday. In 19 innings this year, Yadav has just 218 runs at an abysmal average of 13.62 and a SR of 123.16. Through this year, when asked about his lack of runs, Yadav has maintained that he is happy with his preparations and is just out of runs and not form. "I've been batting beautifully in the nets. When the runs have to come, they'll come. Not out of form, definitely out of runs," he had said after the win in Dharamsala last week.

By Friday, it is safe to say that the Indian captain is both out of form and out of runs.

So much so that if he was not the captain, and Shubman Gill were to pile on runs for fun, Yadav could be out of the squad. However, Yadav is the skipper and Gill's underwhelming return to T20I career means that the two of them keep their spot despite the lean patch.

Till this South Africa series, the fact that India were winning had masked Yadav's failures. Abhishek Sharma's prowess at the top and Tilak Varma-Hardik Pandya exploits in the middle had meant the skipper's poor form went under the radar. Even on Friday, barring Yadav, every single batter who walked out looked comfortable in the middle, toying with the bowlers, going after them from ball one. The Indian captain, meanwhile, struggle to hit a single boundary before eventually getting out.