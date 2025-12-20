T20 World Cup: 'Calm and patient' Kishan back where he belongs

CHENNAI: "Uski zindagi mein ek tehrav aa gaya hai (Calmness has come into his life," said an ecstatic Uttam Mazumdar when enquired what changed in his most famous ward, Ishan Kishan's life in the past two years. "He no longer is a brash youngster, who wants everything immediately. He is ready to wait. He now has the patience to wait for his chance no matter if it feels like eternity," added Mazumdar while speaking to this daily.

The Indian selectors picked the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Sunday and Kishan's comeback into the national fold was the biggest surprise of the day. Around two years ago, the diminutive left-hand wicketkeeper-batter fell out of favour when he sought rest owing to mental fatigue during the India tour of South Africa. Talking about things, which hardly get the mention it deserves in the Indian sport, cost the 27-year-old Jharkhand player dear. He not only lost his central contract but was also written off by a section who believed he would never be able to make his comeback to Team India.

"Things were very difficult but we always knew he had the potential to prove everyone wrong. He has always been talented and I saw it when he came to me as a six-year-old in Bihar. After six years, we all made him shift to Ranchi as Bihar cricket was in a mess then. He was only 12 then but he not only managed but made his name playing for the Jharkhand teams. India debut followed in all formats. But then this happened but we never lost hope," said Mazumdar, who also shifted to Noida setting up his academy named SDRV-UMCC Academy there.