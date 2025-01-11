World Championship medallist boxer Nishant Dev turns professional

NEW DELHI: World championship bronze medallist Indian boxer Nishant Dev has turned professional, bidding adieu to his amateur career.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Dev, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, has signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old will make his professional debut at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on January 25. His opponent is yet to be announced.

The event is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Steve Nelson and Diego Pacheco.

"I'm very excited to be joining Matchroom Boxing and beginning my professional career in Las Vegas on January 25th," Dev wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"My goal is to become India's first ever world professional boxing champion and I know I have a whole nation behind me to help me achieve this."