Error of judgement led to Rishabh run out which became turning point: India captain Gill after Lord's defeat

He also said Rishabh Pant's run out on Day 3 was an error of judgement. "We could have given a lead of 150 runs, but we missed it. We talk about this a lot. It's important to keep the team ahead. But I think it was an error of judgement, rather than wanting to score 100 runs. I think he said it would be better if he scored 100 runs before lunch. A batter feels pressure at 99 runs. But at the end of the day, I don't think it was personal. He ran out because of his personal milestone. Rishabh made the call. KL Bhai was at the danger end. I would say it was an error of judgement. It can happen to any batter."

Gill hoped the wicketkeeper-batter would be fine for the next match." Firstly, I think Rishabh went for scans and there is no major injury there. So I think he should be fine for the next Test match."

He credited his English counterpart Ben Stokes for the hard-fought win. "You have to give credit where it's due. The spell that he (Stokes) bowled today, I think he bowled 11 overs (10 actually) on the trot. It was never easy coming in. The kind of efforts that he and his team put in, it was truly commendable to see. And like I said, you give out everything and there are going to be moments where there's going to be a lot of heat and a lot of emotions involved. But at the end of the day, after a test match like this, there is always admiration from both sides. You realise that they also gave in their everything. We also tried our best and they were the better team today."

Speaking on the reasons behind the loss, Gill said, "In the batting, I think we didn't play as well. We didn't play as well as we did in the beginning. I think in the top order, it was important that if we had a one or two partnerships of 50 runs, we would have seen that after 30 or 40 overs, it would have been easier to bat. So that was our effort. But unfortunately, I think this is the first time that we didn't perform as well in the top order. But it happens sometimes. But the way we were in the game till the end, we felt that we could go very close with a partnership of 10 runs. And I think the way Jaddu bhai and our lower order batted, I think it's a very proud effort from the team."

