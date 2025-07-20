Moeen, CSK, and Dhoni through the eyes of father Munir Ali

MANCHESTER: Moeen Ali represented Chennai Super Kings in four IPL seasons starting from 2021 winning two titles - one each in the first year and 2023. He was the third leading scorer for them in his maiden season scoring 357 runs from 15 matches. It was during that edition, he was given an opportunity to bat at No 3 and the English all-rounder made the most of it turning it to be his most successful IPL stint so far.

Munir Ali, Moeen's father, said IPL played a big role in Moeen's growth as a cricketer and affirmed it was skipper MS Dhoni and CSK that used the all-rounder to the best of his potential. "Playing him at No 3 was the best thing that happened to him when he was with CSK. I always say Moeen as a batting all-rounder but hardly he was used in that capacity while playing for England. CSK rightly promoted him up the order and it augured well both for him and the team," father Munir told this daily.

The 38-year-old all-rounder played his first three IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before being bought by five-time champions. Munir, who left no stone unturned to make sure Moeen makes it big at the international level, said his son learnt a lot from skipper Dhoni, which eventually helped him when he captained a few sides in England.