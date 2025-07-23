Sudharsan, Jaiswal notch fifties; Pant injury a concern for India on Day 1

The crucial breakthrough infused new energy into the England side as Brydon Carse and Woakes bowled two maiden overs to put pressure on Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan. They succeeded in their plans as the India batters could score only seven runs in five overs since Rahul's departure. Jaiswal completed his half-century in the process but England seemed in control at that stage of the game.



In his bid to prevent the match from drifting away, Stokes then reintroduced Jofra Archer with two left-hand batters at the crease and brought on left-arm spinner Liam Dawson from the other end, in the 39th over of the innings. The move immediately paid off as the 35-year-old Dawson, playing his first Test since 2017, struck in his only seventh ball to send back set batter Jaiswal. The southpaw tried to defend the ball pitched outside the off stump but it didn't come on his bat as he expected. A thick outside edge was safely pouched by Harry Brook at first slip.



Stokes returned a few overs later and almost produced a wicket but wicketkeeper Jamie Smith dropped Sai Sudharsan on the leg side. The Tamil Nadu batter returning to the side after being dropped following the first match, was on 20 then. The reprieve, however, spurred on Stokes as he got the prized scalp of his counterpart from the opposition camp, Gill, who did not offer a shot to a delivery which pitched outside off stump but came back sharply. The Indian captain reviewed it only to lose the appeal.