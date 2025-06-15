Rainbow nation rejoice after World Test Championship glory

Test cricket domination is not new to South Africa. They were a powerhouse under Smith with their golden generation of players stamping their authority all over the coach. They have held the Test mace, based on rankings back then, on several occasions and both Domingo, who was the coach, and Peterson knows what it feels like. This one is different in a way that it came with a knockout game, they were down and out after two days, the C-tag was used, again, but Aiden Markram, and Bavuma led the way back to glory.

Shortly after the result was sealed, Markram ran to the boundary ropes to meet a school friend who had offered him a beer, he drank it in celebration with the fans before joining the team. Then there was Kagiso Rabada who came in with the controversy of his suspension due to recreational drug use and delivered when it mattered the most. "We have done some incredible things as a Test nation and you saw a little bit of that DNA that came through in that final. When it counted we were able to do it. We may not do it in white-ball as we should, but certainly in Test cricket, when it comes to big matches, I think South Africa can deliver," says Peterson.

"Just watching his emotions yesterday, I mean, it was amazing. That's how passionate these players are playing for their country. They know in South Africa with our history, how important success on the cricket field is for our general psyche in our country. These players are the face of the team at the moment like, I suppose, Smith, Jacques Kallis, De Villiers, Hashim Amla were for a period of time. It's now the time for Rabada, Bavuma, Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Markham, and all these guys to get their time in the sun. So it's generation to generation," explains Domingo.