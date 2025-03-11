Gautam Gambhir sticks to his guns, reaps rewards with Champions Trophy triumph

"Absolutely no doubt about it. It’s been really tough and obviously these weren’t the results what we were expecting in the last eight Test matches but that is what sport is all about all I can expect from that dressing room is to keep fighting and all we all can do not only as players but as a post office to be honest and keep fighting and keep doing the right things what is good for Indian cricket. It’s a result oriented sport and we all play for result and it hasn’t gone away as simple as it can be,” he had said.

For a coach who was handed a tenure of three years — till the ODI World Cup in 2027 — Gambhir was under pressure. His team, without seniors, had been thriving in the shortest format, but that was never going to be the challenge. His task, of course, was to oversee the transition while bringing trophies. The first part of it is a continual process and will perhaps happen through the course of his tenure, but also interlinked with the second.

When the senior seniors did not rise to the occasion through the eight match stretch where they won just one game, all eyes were on the head coach and selection committee chair Ajit Agarkar on how they were going to proceed. Their first step was to get things back on track by winning the ICC Champions Trophy. Had India had a poor campaign, things could have gone sideways not just for the captain, but also for the head coach and his support staff — Gambhir was indeed given a freehand to bring whoever he wanted.