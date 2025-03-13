WPL: Gujarat and Litchfield's dream run comes to end in Eliminator

CHENNAI: In the depths of the internet, specifically on Instagram, lies an account that identifies itself as a "Fruit and Vegetable Shop." The bio of this account helps one make sense of that identification. It reads, "Some very raw produce here..." and the account is called 'philms by phoebs'. And yes, it is run by Australian international Phoebe Litchfield. The account with just over 100 followers is where Litchfield is not a dual sports prodigy who took the world by storm at the age of 15 or the one who is the youngest full-time captain in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). It's just the place where the 21-year-old is just a goofy college kid.

"God, I forgot about that one. I haven't done much on it recently," Litchfield told this daily before the playoffs of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai for Gujarat Giants and she had a good reason behind it. "I have just been too busy. But, I'm studying media and comms at University and doing a kind of film degree in that. I just keep practicing with my camera. A bit of creativity on tour, but also at home. That's pretty much how it came about," she added.

Outside of this still developing skill, Litchfield has been sensational at her day job since her international debut, which happened to be in India at the end of 2022. And she still pinches herself on how she made it into the top order of one of the best teams in women's cricket at just 19. "I was surprised when I got picked up in the Aussie stuff. The top-order there has been just unbelievable, and they've been so successful for a long period. It was pretty much Rachael Haynes retiring and Meg Lanning stepping away that made a spot for me. Credit to domestic structures in Australia that allowed me to come in seamlessly. It wasn't too far of a jump in terms of standards. That just shows that domestic cricket in Australia is not far off from international cricket. And I was able to play four years of it before putting on the yellow," Litchfield reflected on her journey so far.