Bangladesh, New Zealand play out thrilling draws in separate matches

CHENNAI: Two-time champions Argentina were favourites when they started their second Pool C match against New Zealand here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As expected, Mateo Torrigiani converted a penalty corner in the second minute to give them an early lead.

However, Jonty Elmes of New Zealand restored the parity two minutes later through a penalty corner to make it clear that the world No 3 side would not have it easy against them. Elmes scored two more goals through brilliant field efforts as the world No 12 New Zealand managed to hold their more famed rivals to a 3-3 draw and keep their hopes of directly qualifying for the quarterfinals alive.

Despite the draw, Argentina are still placed at the top in their pool on the basis of a better goal difference. New Zealand are second and have a chance to surpass Argentina with a big win against Japan on Monday. Argentina will take on China on the same day and they need to score quite a few goals if they wish to stop the Black Sticks from claiming the first spot.