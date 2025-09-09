Suryakumar and Co brace for continental challenge

CHENNAI: As the captains' pre-tournament press conference got underway in Dubai on Tuesday, India's Suryakumar Yadav was sitting next to Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in the centre. Pakistan's Salman Agha was sitting on Rashid's right with Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka next to Yadav.
Coincidence or planned, Rashid and Yadav in the middle seemed symbolic. India, easily the strongest team from the continent, and Afghanistan, coming close to becoming the next-best, positioned together and in centre. In fact, a few weeks ago, Rashid was asked how he felt about Afghanistan becoming the second-strongest side in Asia with Agha on the stage. Even though Pakistan went on to win the tri-series, that, in essence, is the story of cricket in the continent over the last few years.
However, when India takes the field against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, Yadav does not want to hear the "favourites" tag. When asked if it adds extra pressure, he quipped, "Who said that?," before adding, "I haven't heard it. But you have played in this format and you know how your preparations are. If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field. We are playing T20Is as a team after a long time."
Indeed, the last T20I India played was against England in January. Yet a lot has changed without much happening. For the first time since 2006, India will take the field without either of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in an Asia Cup. Sanju Samson, their opener for the past year, is not a certain starter. Kuldeep Yadav, who had been warming the bench throughout the England tour, might continue the same in the UAE. And Shubman Gill, the anointed prince and new T20I vice-captain (he is also the Test captain and ODI vice-captain), will open with Abhishek Sharma from hereon. This tournament will also see India and Pakistan playing in a sporting event together since the cross border tensions in April-May.
When asked if the tempers and aggression would spill on to the cricket field, where India and Pakistan have been more than amicable in recent years, both the captains played it down."Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. And without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm sure, I'm very excited to take the field on the front foot," Yadav said and Agha echoed the sentiment.
In saying that, India and Pakistan face each other only on September 14. Before that, the Men in Blue have a game to assess conditions and figure out combinations. As far as indication from the nets go, it seems likely that Jitesh Sharma will start and so will Shivam Dube. That apart, India have a settled top five which has been very fluid when it comes to their batting position.
What will be interesting to see is how Gill fits in at the top. If one were to take a guess, he will continue to play his strengths, take time to settle and build on tempo after, while Abhishek plays the aggressor. They did exactly that in the Zimbabwe tour immediately after the T20 World Cup last year. With Tilak Varma and Yadav to follow, the line-up is sorted, but the latter will be keen to make a statement as he hadn't done much with the bat off late. And with Gill in line for captaincy, this tournament will be crucial for Yadav to rise to the occasion and set the tone in the lead up to the T20 World Cup defence early next year. From hereon, every match, every knock, every spell will be an audition, at least for a few of them. The road to that essentially begins Wednesday.