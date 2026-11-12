IOA elections: Ronjan Sodhi says, forced to withdraw; requests from multiple sports bodies and officials

On pressure to withdraw

I had multiple requests to withdraw, and no specific reason. It was just a request, not one, many, many requests, and initially I did not understand, and multiple people calling and requesting, "No, please withdraw, please withdraw." I understand the reason, but I didn't see the bigger picture, what's going to happen and all that. So, I said, "Okay, if I'm getting so many requests, maybe I don't deserve to be there, or maybe my well-wishers think that nobody is going to vote for me."

I realised later that a lot of senior sportspersons, accomplished sportspersons, asked me, "Why did you, why did I withdraw?" So, in fact, I didn't have any answer. So, the only answer was, I said, "Diwali time," and I thought, "Okay, this will be the best gift I can give to the people who are calling me, rather than celebrating the festivities, busy with all this."



Was the election free and fair?

As sportspersons, canvassing for each other is okay. You call up someone, and you explain to that person why you're standing for this position, which is fair. But any kind of groupism is not; not very nice. But there is no harm in canvassing for yourself because you have to tell the other person why you are fighting and what your thoughts are. I am not against that, but groupism and politics are not good in sports. You should keep sports as clean as you can keep, because it is fair play, something which we learn when we compete for the country. The whole idea of the Olympics is to get everybody together and have a peaceful, fair game. Throughout my career I have seen, there's always been, whether it's NSF or any sports bodies, politics has always been there, but this was the first time when I actually witnessed this.

So, no, withdrawal is only a request. A lot of people were probably promised, threatened, as I mentioned. But I was requested. The federation, NRAI, or from the IOA side, or from the ministry side, multiple, multiple, multiple... I was surprised. Multiple individuals, multiple bodies, multiple people. Because I think, by the end of it, a lot of people believed that ‘he was not going to withdraw’. And I was the last to withdraw. I wasn't very sure while I was just sending the mail. There wasn't equal participation from sports, either; I failed to understand why. You had only one person from wrestling and many from athletics. They have to find a way to have equal representation.