India win fifth New Zealand ODI to seal tight series

Paceman Arshdeep Singh took three wickets as India won a tense fifth and final one-day international against New Zealand by 22 runs on Sunday to clinch the series 3-1.

New Zealand lost wickets at key times in their chase of 210 to level the series, and were dismissed for 187 in the penultimate over for their first home ODI series loss in seven years.

India's seamers impressed in helpful conditions at Mount Maunganui led by Arshdeep, who took 3-30 off 10 overs and finished with eight wickets across a low-scoring series.

The 27-year-old claimed the early wickets of game four centurion Will Young for 22 and Nick Kelly for 24 to put the home side on the back foot.

He returned to remove all-rounder Kristian Clarke for 16 as New Zealand's late push fell short, Dean Foxcroft top-scoring with 31 in a stuttering chase.

New Zealand bowlers Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets apiece as the tourists were dismissed for 209 off 42.1 overs.

Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan both scored 46 to help lead a recovery from 34-3 after Indian greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell cheaply.

Batsmen struggled throughout the series.

India led 2-0 after winning two rain-affected matches before game three was washed out. New Zealand then skittled the tourists for 89 to win game four on Friday by a massive 244 runs.

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer praised his team's adaptability in fickle New Zealand weather and pitch conditions, which they'd also encountered when winning the T20 series 3-2.