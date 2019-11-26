Not like heavy hockey ball and made to standards: Pink-ball manufacturer

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI: IT might be too early to arrive at any conclusion on the performance of pink ball, especially with the Kolkata Test getting over in 161.2 overs. Players might need a few more matches under lights to know everything about the pink ball. BCCI however seemed happy and has given positive feedback to manufacturer.

“They were very happy with the way the pink ball behaved. We spoke to Saba Karim (BCCI general manager, Cricket Operations) and he communicated president Sourav Ganguly’s message,” Paras Anand, director sales and marketing of SG, said.

“BCCI made specific requests on three counts: seam, shine and durability. Naturally, colour was very important so that the ball remains visible even after 60-70 overs and during night sessions. Also the ball didn’t get soft at the later stages of the match. We managed to meet those demands because of which the feedback was positive.”

When talks began in October for holding the day-night Test in the country, the manufacturer was asked to keep the balls ready if the teams agreed to take a plunge. As expected, Ganguly managed to convince the Indian management and Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“We supplied 120 balls in two weeks. A total of 72 were supplied for the Test while 24 each were delivered to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and Cricket Association of Bengal for training sessions.”

Ahead of the match, India skipper Virat Kohli had likened the ball to a “heavy hockey ball”. He also asserted that its weight, hardness and colour could pose challenges while fielding. The manufacturer, however, said the weight was according to accepted standards.

“They must have felt that because of coating, which was there to protect the shine for a longer period. The weight was similar to that of red ball.”