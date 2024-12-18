Ashwin bows out: A legend exits on his own terms

NEW DELHI: "If I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game," R. Ashwin confided to India skipper Rohit Sharma before announcing his surprise international retirement. Refusing to let anyone else script his departure after 14 years of dedicated service, Ashwin made the decision to bow out of international cricket on his own terms.

It is understood that retirement had been on Ashwin’s mind following India’s shocking 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand. The legendary off-spinner had conveyed to the team management that he would not travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy unless guaranteed a spot in the playing XI.

India's decision to play Washington Sundar ahead of Ashwin in the Perth Test seemed to be the tipping point. Although Ashwin returned for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide at Rohit Sharma's insistence, Ravindra Jadeja was preferred for the subsequent Brisbane Test. As Rohit stated after the drawn third Test in Gabba, the squad’s composition for the final matches in Melbourne and Sydney remained uncertain.

"There was no nudge from the selection committee. Ashwin is a legend in Indian cricket and he has the right to take his own call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The decision to omit Ashwin for Washington Sundar in Perth appeared to have been taken in Rohit’s absence, with coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly having a significant say. By the time Rohit linked up with the team, he had to persuade Ashwin to play in Adelaide.

"When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had, and I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink-ball Test match. Then after that, it just happened," Rohit revealed. "He felt that if I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game."