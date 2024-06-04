Dravid to bow out as India coach after T20 World Cup

NEW YORK: Rahul Dravid said Monday that he will leave his post as India coach at the end of the T20 World Cup after almost three years in charge.

Dravid's contract runs out at the end of the month and he will not re-apply for the job, which has been advertised by India's governing cricket body, the BCCI, since last month.

"It is going to be the last one that I am in charge of," the 51-year-old told reporters ahead of India's opening match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do."

The former India captain took over the team from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

This year's edition in the United States and West Indies is his last chance to end the country's global trophy drought, which stretches back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.